Deal Alert: Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and get a $150 dollar credit

Samsung yesterday announced the new Galaxy Book Pro laptop with an ultra-thin design, latest 11th gen Intel processor, AMOLED display and more. When you pre-order the new Galaxy Book Pro laptop from Amazon, you can get receive a $150 dollar credit towards future Amazon.com purchases. Enter code V94CUJ76P4JV at checkout to avail this offer.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro features:

MAKE EVERYTHING EASY ON THE EYES: Make everything look unbelievably brilliant with the first 13.3″/15.6” Super AMOLED touch screen in a Galaxy Book. Lose yourself with vibrant cinematiclike viewing. Work inside or in direct sunlight, and still get the perfect color. It even lessens eye strain by reducing harmful blue light.

SLEEK AND ULTRATHIN: Do more on the move and look good while you do it. Sleek, ultrathin and available in as tylish, dualcolor design, Galaxy Book Pro is the lightest Galaxy Book ever, so it won’t weigh you down.

DO IT ALL IN A FLASH: This lightweight laptop is also lightning fast. Quickly do everything you need — from downloading large files fast, to watching streams with no lag, to multitasking and more — all with the latest 11th Gen Core processor that’s Intel Evo-certified, so you know it works on a premium platform. And with 512 GB of storage, you’ll have the space you need when you need it.

GO UP TO 20 HOURS ON A SINGLE CHARGE: Be productive and play throughout the entire day with up to 20 hours on a fully charged battery. Schedule even heavier Our smallest and lightest charger won’t weigh you down and works with all your Galaxy devices, so you get restored super fast.

WORK AND PLAY WITH THE REST OF YOUR GALAXY: Pair your devices and easily jump from your work life to your personal life on your Galaxy Book Pro. Set it up as a second screen for twice the productivity. Instantly share files with Quick Share. Play mobile games on a larger display. Connect your Galaxy Buds Pro and smoothly switch from video conferences to catching up with friends. Plus, with Samsung SmartThings capabilities, you can control your other devices with a tap.

LOOK LIKE A PRO, EVEN IN YOUR LIVING ROOM: Make WFH work for you with tools that help you look, sound and do your best. Attend a lastminute morning meeting and still make a good impression with our camera beauty filter. Hide the rest of the family’s ruckus with background noise removal and more.