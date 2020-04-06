Dear Alert: Microsoft Store now selling Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 for just $199

You can now get a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm smartwatch for just $199 (was $300). Find the deal here at Microsoft Store.

Last year, Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch Active2, the latest addition to its Galaxy smartwatch portfolio. The Galaxy Watch Active2 looks sleek and stylish. And it comes in two different sizes—44mm and 40mm—and two cases: lightweight aluminum with a casual Fluoroelastomer (FKM) Band, and premium solid stainless steel with a leather strap. Samsung is also selling a range of additional stylish strap options for Galaxy Watch Active2 for more customization. The Galaxy Watch Active2 lacks the signature physical rotating bezel. But it is now available digitally, allowing you to use the curved Super AMOLED screen to easily select favorite apps.

Other highlights of Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2:

You can now customize your Galaxy Watch Active2 face to your outfit with the My Style color extraction algorithm. Available in the Galaxy Wearable app, simply take a photo of your outfit, choose from five different color patterns, and your watch face changes in seconds.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatch can manually track more than 39 workouts with seven of them automatically activated—including running, walking, cycling, swimming, rowing machine, elliptical machine and dynamic workouts.

With an updated Running Coach, you can monitor your running pace in real-time and enjoy seven different running programs to help meet your goals.

Enhanced sleep analysis algorithms help you work toward healthy sleep patterns (through the four sleep stages), aiding recovery at night and getting you ready for the next day.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 now supports convenient real-time voice and text translation in over 16 languages.

When the Galaxy Watch Active2 is paired to your Galaxy smartphone, for example, the Watch Camera Controller on the Galaxy Watch Active2 allows you to take photos, start recording a video, preview footage on the watch, switch between front and rear lenses, set a timer and then check the final photo or video — all from your wrist.

Battery built for endurance The Galaxy Watch active2’s long lasting battery can go for more than a Day on a single charge, and you can always get a quick boost from your compatible Galaxy phone with wireless power share works with Qi compatible Samsung devices (compatibility with non samsung Qi devices not guaranteed);

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Tech specs:

Category Feature Color Aluminum: Cloud Silver, Aqua Black, Pink Gold with Fluoroelastomer (FKM)

Stainless Steel: Silver, Black, Gold with Leather strap Dimensions & Weight Aluminum case–44mm models: 44 x 44 x 10.9T, 30g

Aluminum case–40mm models: 40 x 40 x 10.9T, 26g

Stainless Steel case–44mm models: 44 x 44 x 10.9T, 44g

Stainless Steel case–40mm models: 40 x 40 x 10.9T, 37g

*LTE model only available in Stainless Steel Display 44mm models: 1.4-inch (34mm) 360 x 360 Super AMOLED, full color Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass DX+

40mm models: 1.2-inch (30mm) 360 x 360 Super AMOLED, full color Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass DX+ Strap 44mm models: 20mm interchangeable

40mm models: 20mm interchangeable Battery 44mm models: 340mAh

40mm models: 247mAh Chipset Exynos 9110 Dual core 1.15 GHz OS Tizen Memory 768MB + 4GB, *1.5GB + 4GB

*LTE models only Connectivity LTE*, Bluetooth® 5.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC

A-GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou8

*LTE connectivity only available in LTE models Sensor Heart Rate Monitoring (with 8 Photodiodes), Electrocardiogram (ECG), Accelerometer (measure up to 32g of force), Gyroscope, Barometer, Ambient Light Charge WPC-based wireless charging Durability 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810G Compatibility Android: Android 5.0 or higher, RAM 1.5GB or above

iOS: iPhone 5 and above, iOS 9.0 or above

Find the deal here at Microsoft Store.