Deal Alert: Get a massive $430 discount on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Intel Core i5 and Black Type Cover bundle

by Pradeep

 

You can now get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 device with Intel Core i5-1035G4 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for just $899. This price tag includes a Surface Pro Black Type Cover. In addition to improved performance, the Surface Pro 7 comes with an USB-C port for improved connectivity and Fast Charging support.

Surface Pro 7 highlights:

  • Next-gen, best-in-class laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work, and play more naturally
  • Faster than Surface Pro 6, with a 10th Gen Intel Core Processor – redefining what’s possible in a thin and light computer.
  • Wireless : Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax compatible. Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology
  • More ways to connect, with both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging
  • Standout design that won’t weigh you down — ultra-slim and light Surface Pro 7 starts at just 1.70 pounds
  • All-day battery life upto 10.5 hours, plus the ability to go from empty to full faster — about 80% in just over an hour

Find the deal here at Amazon US.

