Deal Alert: Get Microsoft Sculpt Comfort Desktop for just $44.99

Microsoft Sculpt Comfort Desktop keyboard/mouse combo is now available for $44.99 (was $79.95) from Microsoft Store. This keyboard helps you keep your wrists in a neutral position, while providing functionality and shortcuts that improve typing efficiency.

Highlights of Sculpt Comfort Desktop:

Contoured for comfort

Contoured design promotes a natural wrist position and puts keys within easy reach.

Detachable palm rest

Detachable palm rest can be removed for a sleek, compact look. Work in the position that’s most comfortable for you with detachable palm rest and adjustable keyboard legs.

Split spacebar with backspace functionality

Split spacebar with backspace functionality is designed to improve typing efficiency.

Four-Way Scrolling

Scroll left, right, front and back. Quickly navigate all of your projects with speed and efficiency.

Windows touch tab

The Windows Touch tab, a touch-sensitive strip located on the side of the mouse, enables you to take advantage of swiping functionality as you navigate the Start screen.