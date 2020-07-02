Deal Alert: Lenovo Flex 5 2-in-1 laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 and 16GB RAM now available for $599

If you are looking for a budget laptop that delivers great performance, check out this new deal on Lenovo Flex 5. The Lenovo Flex 5 2-in-1 laptop comes with a 14-inch full HD IPS touch display, AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, 16GB RAM and up to 10 hours of battery life. This 2-in-1 device is now available for just $599 from Amazon US.

Features of Lenovo Flex 5 :

Thin, light, and stylish – This 2-in-1 laptop weighs just 3.64 lbs and is only 0.82″ thick. It’s soft and comfortable to the touch, with a durable paint that creates a better user experience. Digital pen included

Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U mobile processor with Radeon graphics, you have the performance to do more, from anywhere. With more cores, you’ll experience responsiveness that leaps into action for productivity, gaming, and content creation

The 10-point, 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS touchscreen allows the Lenovo Flex 5 14″ 2-in-1 laptop to be comfortable, fun, and easy to use. It’s also great to look at, with 4-side narrow bezels

The 360? hinge lets you use your 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop in whatever mode works best for you! Use it in ‘Laptop’ mode for everyday computing, ‘Tent’ mode for sharing things, ‘Stand’ mode for binge-watching, or ‘Tablet’ mode for more intuitive interaction

Enjoy up to 10 hours of battery life, plus quick charge to 80% in just 1 hour

Find the deal here at Amazon.