Deal Alert: Jabra Elite 85t truly wireless earbuds now available again for $179

The Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds is now available for just $179 from Amazon US and you can find the deal here at Amazon.

The dual chipset in the Elite 85t earbuds deliver strong ANC capability as well as optimal sound processing. The Elite 85t also comes with the 6-mic technology (three on each ear, two on the outside, one on the inside) for great call quality. Jabra Elite 85t will offer up to 5.5 hours of listening with ANC on, which extends to 25 hours with the charging case with ANC on and 31 hours with ANC off.

Jabra Elite 85t features:

Adjustable button controls MyControls lets you adjust your button functions, changing which combination of taps on earbuds performs certain tasks. True Wireless Earbuds Make calls or listen to your favorite tracks, all wirelessly. Long battery life Get up to 5.5 hours battery in the earbuds and up to 25 hours with the charging case with ANC on and up to 7 hours battery in the earbuds and 31 hours with the case with ANC off. Adjustable Noise Cancellation Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation™ is fully adjustable with 11 levels of sound – from full ANC to full HearThrough – giving maximum control. Sweat and Water Resistant IPX4-rated protection from water and a 2-year extended warranty against dust and water (Jabra Sound+ app registration required). Built-in microphone We’ve built 6 microphones and wind protection into these tiny buds, giving you call clarity like never before. 12mm speakers offer big sound and powerful bass. Android and iOS compatibility Pair with smart devices via Bluetooth. Use the Jabra Sound+ app on Android and iOS to customize your earbuds. Find your perfect fit MyFit feature within Jabra Sound+ app helps find your perfect seal for a secure fit, improved ANC performance and better sound quality.

