Google today announced its new 5G range of Pixel smartphones, the Pixel 4a (5G) and the Pixel 5.

To sweeten the deal the company is also launching a limited-time promotion for the handsets which is amazing value.

If you purchase a Google Pixel 5 or Pixel 4a (5G) you can claim a set of Bose QC 35 IIs wireless headphones for free.

The Bose QC 35 IIs wireless headphones feature three levels of world-class noise cancellation, Alexa and the Google Assistant integration for voice access to music, information and more and dual noise rejecting microphones for clear phone calls and voice access to your phone’s default virtual assistant, like Siri.

To qualify for the deal, purchase a Pixel 5 between 30/9/2020 at 12:00am BST through 19/10/2020 at 11:59pm BST or a Pixel 4a (5G) between 5/11/2020 and 18/11/2020 at 11:59pm BST and receive a complimentary set of Bose QC 35 II headphones. Available in the UK, Ireland, Germany and France for residents aged 18 or older; while stocks last.

See the terms and conditions for the deal below:

How to redeem

Purchase the new Pixel 5 or Pixel 4a (5G) from Google Store or another participating retailer in United Kingdom or Ireland between the dates specified above. Wait 14 days from the order date before submitting your claim. When the wait period is over, submit your claim (select United Kingdom or Ireland) for your free Bose QC 35 II headphones. You’ll need to do this within 45 days of the order date. When submitting your claim, you’ll just need to provide the following: Order date

Retailer

Product details and IMEI number

Personal details

Proof of purchase Our partner Opia will check to make sure you have provided all the information needed to process your claim. If you have, your claim will be validated within 2 working days. Receive your Bose QC 35 II headphones within 60 days of your claim being validated: United Kingdom or Ireland.

Have any questions? Check out the FAQs for United Kingdom or Ireland.