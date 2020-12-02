Deal Alert: ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 with Ryzen 9, 16GB RAM and GeForce RTX 2060 now available for $1199

If you are looking for an affordable gaming laptop, check out this deal on ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop at BestBuy.

This ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB of RAM and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics (6GB GDDR6) allowing you to smoothly run your graphics-heavy PC games and video-editing applications. This laptop is now available for just $1199 (was $1449) from BestBuy.

The 14-inch Full HD display with 120Hz refresh rate will offer smooth visual experience. Also, this laptop has 1TD SSD that shortens load times and offers ample storage. Two 2.5W speakers produce incredible Dolby Atmos sound for immersive movies, games, music, and more.

Find the deal here at BestBuy.