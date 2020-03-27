Apple AirPods with the wireless charging case is now available at $169, down from $199. Apple AirPods with regular charging case is now available at $129, down from $159. The discounted price is available only at Amazon and is for a limited time only. So, if you want to buy Apple’s second-generation AirPods, you should cash-in on the deal now.
Apple AirPods features:
- Automatically on, automatically connected
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices
- Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
- Double-tap to play or skip forward
- New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
- Charges quickly in the case
- Case can be charged using the Lightning connector
- Rich, high-quality audio and voice
- Seamless switching between devices
- Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case
You can buy Apple AirPods here from Amazon.
Comments