free airpods

Apple AirPods with the wireless charging case is now available at $169, down from $199. Apple AirPods with regular charging case is now available at $129, down from $159. The discounted price is available only at Amazon and is for a limited time only. So, if you want to buy Apple’s second-generation AirPods, you should cash-in on the deal now.

Apple AirPods features:

  • Automatically on, automatically connected
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • Double-tap to play or skip forward
  • New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
  • Charges quickly in the case
  • Case can be charged using the Lightning connector
  • Rich, high-quality audio and voice
  • Seamless switching between devices
  • Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case

You can buy Apple AirPods here from Amazon.

Comments