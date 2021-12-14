Deal Alert: Save up to $800 on unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and get a free pair of Galaxy Buds2

BestBuy is now offering a huge discount on Samsung Galaxy Z series smartphones. You can now save $800 on unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and receive a free pair of Galaxy Buds2 wireless earbuds. The device must be activated to receive savings.

Galaxy Z Fold3 features:

Expansive Screen See more and do more with the ultimate foldable screen that puts a super slim tablet right in your pocket. Under Display Camera Take in an incredible uninterrupted view with a true edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to our first-ever Under Display Camera. Smooth 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X Screen Ultra-vibrant, ultra-clear and ultra-smooth —we’ve put an ultra-dynamic display on a super-expansive screen for a mesmerizing viewing experience. Multitasking Work smarter not harder with three multi-windows that allow you to schedule, edit and build presentations in a snap —or take notes with the S Pen.¹ Hyper-Fast Speed Live life in the fast lane with built-in 5G connectivity and hyper-fast processing power. Flex Mode Do more of what you love at the same time with Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Flex Mode. Fold it at any angle, and hold it any way you like —or go hands-free and not hold it at all. Super Smooth Display Enjoy a mesmerizing viewing experience with this ultra-vibrant, ultra-clear and ultra smooth dynamic display on a super expansive screen. Super Fast Charging Galaxy Z Fold3 5G charges super fast² so you can stay on top of what matters. Premium Craftsmanship Because life happens, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is water-resistant and made with our strongest aluminum frame for enhanced protection, making it as sturdy as it is sleek. Z Premier Unfold a new world of benefits with exclusive Z Premier perks.

Find the deal here at BestBuy.