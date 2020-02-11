Deal Alert: Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 game is now available for just $2.99 on Xbox

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, a popular online action shooter RPG experience, is now available for just $2.99 (was $59.99). The fate of the free world is on the line in Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. You need to lead a team of elite agents into a post-pandemic Washington, DC, to restore order and prevent the collapse of the city. You can also fight together with your friends in online co-op or against others in competitive PvP.

About The Division 2:

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is an online action shooter RPG experience, where exploration and player progression are essential

Save a country on the brink of collapse as you explore an open, dynamic, and hostile world in Washington, DC

Fight together with your friends in online co op or against others in competitive P2P

Choose a unique class specialization to take on the toughest challenges with friends in a genre defining endgame

Want more? Upgrade to the Gold Edition, featuring a Year 1 Pass with additional digital content and three day early access to the game

You can find the deal here on Microsoft Store.