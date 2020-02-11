Deal Alert: Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 game is now available for just $2.99 on Xbox

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, a popular online action shooter RPG experience, is now available for just $2.99 (was $59.99). The fate of the free world is on the line in Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. You need to lead a team of elite agents into a post-pandemic Washington, DC, to restore order and prevent the collapse of the city. You can also fight together with your friends in online co-op or against others in competitive PvP.
About The Division 2:
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is an online action shooter RPG experience, where exploration and player progression are essential
- Save a country on the brink of collapse as you explore an open, dynamic, and hostile world in Washington, DC
- Fight together with your friends in online co op or against others in competitive P2P
- Choose a unique class specialization to take on the toughest challenges with friends in a genre defining endgame
- Want more? Upgrade to the Gold Edition, featuring a Year 1 Pass with additional digital content and three day early access to the game
You can find the deal here on Microsoft Store.
Comments