Deal Alert: The latest Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard is now available for just $44.99

Back in October last year, Microsoft announced the new Ergonomic Keyboard. The new Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard comes with refined design with split keyboard, improved cushion, palm rest, and dedicated shortcut keys. You can now get a $15 discount on this keyboard from Microsoft Store. After the discount, Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard is now available for just $44.99.

Highlights:

Work all day, with reduced risk of fatigue and injury, on our ergonomist-approved design.

Be more productive with dedicated function keys for Office 365, emojis, search, easy access to media controls and more.

Improved cushion and ergonomically tested palm rest covered in premium fabric provides all-day comfort and promotes a neutral wrist posture.

Work quickly and efficiently with a dedicated integrated pad.

Find the deal here at Microsoft Store.