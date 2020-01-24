OnePlus is perhaps the only smartphone manufacturer that produces great value for money flagship smartphones. And if you’re one of those who don’t want to spend $1,000 on a smartphone and living in the U.S.A., then you should check out the T-Mobile OnePlus 6T. And what is even more important is that the smartphone is $200 cheaper today.

The T-Mobile OnePlus 6T is now available at $349, down from its original price point of $549 — that’s a handsome $200 discount. You can cash in on the deal right now by going to the official OnePlus site.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 845 coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a dual rear camera setup — 16MP+12MP and for selfies, you’ll get 16MP shooter. Other features include USB 2.0, Type-C, Support standard USB

Type-C Earphone, In-display Fingerprint Senso, 3700?mAh non-removable battery with support for fast charging.

Overall, the T-Mobile OnePlus 6T is still a very capable smartphone even though it’s almost two years old. So if you’re interested in buying a smartphone that offers a great, then OnePlus 6T is worth considering. You can buy T-Mobile OnePlus 6T here from OnePlus.