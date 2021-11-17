Deal Alert: Save up to $345.69 on Surface Pro 8 Essentials Bundle

You can save up to $345.69 on Surface Pro 8 Essentials Bundle. This bundle includes Surface Pro 8 device, Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, Microsoft 365 subscription and Microsoft Complete service. In addition to the discount, you can get Surface Buds wireless earbuds worth $199 for free.
Surface Pro 8 features:
- Intel Evo-based quad-core processors delivering 40% better CPU performance and 75% better GPU performance when compared to the Surface Pro 7
- Up to 32GB RAM
- Thunderbolt 4 support
- Dolby Atmos sound
- New Surface Type Cover which can store Surface Slim Pen 2
- Microsoft G6 processor for improved inking
- Virtually edge-to-edge PixelSense Flow touch display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision
- Ultra-portable design, starting at just 1.96 lb (889 g)
- Support for Surface Slim Pen 2, stored and charged in Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, for the natural feeling of pen on paper
- Built-in 5.0MP 1080p front-facing camera and 10MP 4K rear-facing camera
Find the deal here at Microsoft Store.
Comments