Deal Alert: Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Sound Speaker now available for $248

by Pradeep

 

Sony Glass Sound Speaker

Early this year, Sony introduced the innovative Glass Sound Speaker. This speaker delivers high-quality 360-degree sound pulsating through organic glass. You can set the mood with a soft candlelight, and it can run for 8 hours without the need for charging. You can now get the Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Sound Speaker for $248 from Amazon US.

Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Sound Speaker features:

  • Fill every corner of the room with 360° sound
  • Exceptional sound clarity from an organic glass tube
  • Create a candle-lit ambiance with Candlelight mode
  • Instantly change the atmosphere with 32 levels of illumination
  • Built-in 46mm speaker provides powerful midrange
  • Battery life up to 8 hours
  • Bluetooth connectivity for quick pairing
  • Set the sleep timer to listen while falling asleep

Find the deal here at Amazon.

