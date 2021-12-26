Deal Alert: Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Sound Speaker now available for $248

Early this year, Sony introduced the innovative Glass Sound Speaker. This speaker delivers high-quality 360-degree sound pulsating through organic glass. You can set the mood with a soft candlelight, and it can run for 8 hours without the need for charging. You can now get the Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Sound Speaker for $248 from Amazon US.
Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Sound Speaker features:
- Fill every corner of the room with 360° sound
- Exceptional sound clarity from an organic glass tube
- Create a candle-lit ambiance with Candlelight mode
- Instantly change the atmosphere with 32 levels of illumination
- Built-in 46mm speaker provides powerful midrange
- Battery life up to 8 hours
- Bluetooth connectivity for quick pairing
- Set the sleep timer to listen while falling asleep
