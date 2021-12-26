Deal Alert: Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Sound Speaker now available for $248

Deals

Deal Alert: Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones $82 cheaper Sony’s WHCH710N is one of the best mid-rangers, and the good news is that the mid-ranger is now available at a discounted price, thanks to the mouthwatering discounts at Amazon. The no...

Deal Alert: Amazon Echo Show 5(2nd gen) heavily discounted The all-new Amazon Echo Show 5(2nd gen) is once again available at almost half of its original price at Amazon. The Echo Show 5 is now available at $44.99, down from its original price point...

Deal Alert: Echo Dot(4th Gen) with clock once again down to almost half of its p... The fourth-generation Echo Dot(with clock) is once again selling at half of its original price point at Amazon. It’s now selling at a price point of $34.99, down from $59.99. You can f...

Deal Alert: Surface Pro 7 now available at $599 Microsoft Surface Pro 7(i5, 8GB/128GB) is $300 cheaper today at Amazon. Thanks to the massive $300 discount, the Surface Pro 7 is now available at $599, down from its original price point of...

Deal Alert: Echo Buds (2nd Gen) $50 cheaper today Amazon is offering a discount of $50 on the purchase of the second-generation Amazon Echo Buds. The wireless earbuds are now available at a price point of $70, down from $120. However, it...

Deal Alert: Save $500 on Microsoft Surface Book 3 13-inch and 15-inch models Microsoft Store is now offering a flat $500 discount on Surface Book 3 in the US. This discount is applicable for both 13.5-inch and 15-inch models. For example, Surface Book 3 13-inch with ...

Deal Alert: Echo Show 8(2nd gen) price reaches all time low The 1st generation Echo Show 8(2nd Gen) is now selling at a discounted price at Amazon. You can now buy the product at a price point of $94.99, down from $129.99 — that’s $35 less th...

Deal Alert: OnePlus 9 Pro price hits new low OnePlus 9 Pro is arguably this year’s one of the best flagship Android smartphones, and for a limited period of time, you buy the smartphone at a record low price. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G...

Deal Alert: Apple Watch Series 7 down to its lowest price ever! Apple Watch Series 7 is now available at a record-low price at Amazon. You can now buy the smartwatch at a price point of $350, down from $399. If you do the math, you’re getting a rar...