Deal Alert: Save up to $50 on the best Apple AirPods Pro alternatives

by Pradeep

 

If you are looking for premium truly wireless earbuds and not interested in Apple AirPods Pro, check out these new deals on Amazon. Sony’s WF-1000XM3 noise canceling truly wireless earbuds featuring proprietary HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e offers industry leading noise cancellation. With 24bit audio signal processing and best-in-class signal-to-noise ratio, the WF-1000XM3 also improves the sound quality dramatically. The WF-1000XM3 is now on sale from Amazon for just $198.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Highlights:

  • Industry-leading noise canceling with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e
  • 24bit audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality
  • Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time
  • Truly wireless design with uninterrupted L/R simultaneous Bluetooth transmission
  • Smart Listening by Adaptive Sound Control automatically switches to ambient sound mode based on your activity
  • Quick Attention Mode and Wearing Detection make conversations effortless
  • Sony | Headphones Connect app for Android /iOS to use Smart Listening technology to control your ambient sound settings

You can order Sony WF-1000XM3 here from Amazon.

Similarly, you can now get a $50 discount on the popular Apple Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earphones from Amazon. Powerbeats Pro with its adjustable, secure-fit earhooks are customizable with multiple eartip options for extended comfort and are made to stay in place. With up to 9 hours of listening time in each earbud and powerful, balanced sound, you can enjoy great music during your long workout sessions.

Apple Powerbeats Pro highlights:

  • Totally wireless high-performance earphones
  • Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)
  • Adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks for lightweight comfort and stability
  • Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts
  • Volume & track controls on each earbud, voice capability, and auto Play/pause
  • Enhanced phone call performance and call handling from either earbud
  • Powerful, balanced sound with dynamic range and noise isolation
  • Earbuds connect independently via class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts
  • With fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives 1. 5 hours of playback when battery is Low

You can get the deal here on Amazon.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments