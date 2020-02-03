Deal Alert: Save up to $50 on the best Apple AirPods Pro alternatives

If you are looking for premium truly wireless earbuds and not interested in Apple AirPods Pro, check out these new deals on Amazon. Sony’s WF-1000XM3 noise canceling truly wireless earbuds featuring proprietary HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e offers industry leading noise cancellation. With 24bit audio signal processing and best-in-class signal-to-noise ratio, the WF-1000XM3 also improves the sound quality dramatically. The WF-1000XM3 is now on sale from Amazon for just $198.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Highlights:

Industry-leading noise canceling with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e

24bit audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality

Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time

Truly wireless design with uninterrupted L/R simultaneous Bluetooth transmission

Smart Listening by Adaptive Sound Control automatically switches to ambient sound mode based on your activity

Quick Attention Mode and Wearing Detection make conversations effortless

Sony | Headphones Connect app for Android /iOS to use Smart Listening technology to control your ambient sound settings

You can order Sony WF-1000XM3 here from Amazon.

Similarly, you can now get a $50 discount on the popular Apple Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earphones from Amazon. Powerbeats Pro with its adjustable, secure-fit earhooks are customizable with multiple eartip options for extended comfort and are made to stay in place. With up to 9 hours of listening time in each earbud and powerful, balanced sound, you can enjoy great music during your long workout sessions.

Apple Powerbeats Pro highlights:

Totally wireless high-performance earphones

Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)

Adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks for lightweight comfort and stability

Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts

Volume & track controls on each earbud, voice capability, and auto Play/pause

Enhanced phone call performance and call handling from either earbud

Powerful, balanced sound with dynamic range and noise isolation

Earbuds connect independently via class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts

With fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives 1. 5 hours of playback when battery is Low

You can get the deal here on Amazon.