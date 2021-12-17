It’s not too late to spoil yourself for Christmas. Microsoft is offering a great deal on the new Surface Pro 8, offering $200 on most of the range at the Microsoft Store.

This means you can get a Surface Pro 8 with a Core i5 processor, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage for $899 or a Core i7 Surface Pro 8 with 32 GB RAM and 1 TB storage for $2,399.99.

Surface Pro 8 features:

Intel Evo-based quad-core processors deliver 40% better CPU performance and 75% better GPU performance when compared to the Surface Pro 7

Up to 32GB RAM

Thunderbolt 4 support

Dolby Atmos sound

New Surface Type Cover which can store Surface Slim Pen 2

Microsoft G6 processor for improved inking

Virtually edge-to-edge PixelSense Flow touch display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision

Ultra-portable design, starting at just 1.96 lb (889 g)

Support for Surface Slim Pen 2, stored and charged in Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, for the natural feeling of pen on paper

Built-in 5.0MP 1080p front-facing camera and 10MP 4K rear-facing camera

Find the deal here at Microsoft Store.