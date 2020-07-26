Deal Alert: Get 20% discount on the Samsung T7 Portable SSD 1TB

by Pradeep

 

You can now get 20% discount on the Samsung T7 Portable SSD with 1TB capacity. After the discount, you can get this 1TB SSD for just $159.99. This portable SSD from Samsung delivers fast sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, respectively. Also, it is compatible with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles, and more

Samsung T7 Portable SSD features:

  • Transfers files nearly 9.5x faster than external hard disk drive (HDD)
  • Reads up to 1,050 MB/s / Writes up to 1,000 MB/s on USB 3.2 gen 2 supported devices
  • Read and write speeds may vary on non-USB 3.2 gen 2 supported devices
  • Shock-resistant and withstands drops from 6ft
  • SSD with password security
  • Heat Control

Find the deal here at Amazon.

