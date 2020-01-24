Deal Alert: Samsung Notebook 5 with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD now available for just $399

If you are looking for a solid laptop that can withstand your everyday tasks, check out this deal on Samsung Notebook 5. You can now get Samsung Notebook 5 with AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD for just $399.

From coffee shop to conference room and everywhere in between, the Samsung Notebook 5 has the performance you need and the ultra-sleek style you want. Knock everything off your list, thanks to a powerful processor. Watch your content come to life in Full HD and do it all comfortably and intuitively with an anti-glare display and ergonomic keyboard.

Samsung Notebook 5 highlights:

AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Processor 2.0GHz

8GB DDR4 RAM

512GB Solid State Drive

AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 Graphics

Microsoft Windows 10 Home

10/100 Network

1×1 802.11ac Wireless

Bluetooth 4.2

15.6″ Full HD Anti-Glare LED-backlit Display

You can find the deal here at Microcenter.