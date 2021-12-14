The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (256GB) foldable smartphone is now selling at a discounted price at Best Buy. The foldable smartphone is now available at $999.99, down from its original price point of $1,799.99 — that’s a handsome discount of $800 if you do the math.

The only catch is that that deal requires activation – otherwise the full price remains $1,799.99.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 full specs

Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G operating system Google Android 11, OneUI 3.1 Display 7.6 inches foldable, 2208 x 1768 pixels, 374 ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 120 Hz, 6.2 inches Super AMOLED (2260 x 832 pixels, 387 ppi) processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, Kryo 680, 5 nm process technology, 64-bit (1x 2.84 GHz + 3x 2.42 GHz + 4x 1.80 GHz) Storage capacity 256/512 GB UFS 3.1 random access memory 12 GB LPDDR5 Main camera Triple-Cam, 12 MP (main camera, f / 1.8, 78 °, 1.4 µm, OIS, 2PD) + 12 MP (ultra-wide-angle camera, f / 2.2, 123 °, 1.12 µm, FF) + 12 MP (zoom lens, f /2.4 1.0 µm, OIS) Front camera Dual-Cam, 4 MP (under-display, f / 1.8, 2.0 ?m) + 10 MP (cover, f / 2.2, 1.22 ?m) Video 7680 x 4320 pixels (8K UHD), 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K UHD), 1920 x 1080 pixels (Full-HD), 1280 x 720 pixels (HD) particularities Fingerprint sensor, face recognition, GPS, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, geo-tagging, IPx8 Sensors Acceleration, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor SIM cards 2x nano SIM + eSIM links 4G (LTE), 5G , Bluetooth 5.0, WLAN AX, NFC, USB Type C To dye Phantom Green, Phantom Black, Phantom Silver battery pack 4400 mAh, fast charging, wireless charging Dimensions 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm, closed 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4 mm Weight 271 grams

You can buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at a discounted price here from Best Buy.

It’s worth noting that the discount is available for a limited period of time, so those wanting to buy it should cash in on the deal right now.