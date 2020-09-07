Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Watch3 45mm now available for just $365

Last month, Samsung officially revealed the Galaxy Watch3 smartwatch. The new Galaxy Watch3 comes with a refined design with a rotating round bezel. It is built with premium materials like stainless steel and high-quality leather. Compared to the original Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch3 is 14% thinner, 8% smaller and 15% lighter — combined with a larger display. This brand-new Galaxy Watch is available for just $365 (was $429) from Amazon US, find the deal here.

This new smartwatch comes with improved sleep and stress monitoring, the ability to monitor heart rate and oxygen levels, ability to track workouts automatically, LTE connectivity, multi-day battery life and more. As always, this wearable device from Samsung is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Galaxy Watch3 Tech Specs:

Gallery

This new Samsung Galaxy smartwatch is available in 9 different variants, find the list below.

45mm Black Titanium BT

45mm Black Stainless Steel BT

45mm Black SS LTE

45mm Silver SS BT

45mm Silver SS LTE

41mm Silver SS BT

41mm Silver SS LTE

41mm Bronze/Gold SS BT

41mm Bronze/Gold SS LTE

You can find the deal here at Amazon.