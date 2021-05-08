Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Watch3 now available for just $229

You can now get Samsung Galaxy Watch3 smartwatch for just $229 (was $399) from Amazon US, find the deal here.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch3 comes with a refined design with a rotating round bezel. It is built with premium materials like stainless steel and high-quality leather. Compared to the original Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch3 is 14% thinner, 8% smaller and 15% lighter — combined with a larger display.

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 features:

STYLE YOU CAN COUNT ON: Galaxy Watch3 combines style—two sizes, two finishes, three colors and, 50,000 plus watch faces-with military-grade durability and water resistance

LEAVE YOUR PHONE BEHND: Galaxy Watch3 gives you the freedom to call, text, stream music and get notifications via Bluetooth connectivity

You can share the PDF report of your ECG recording with your health care provider using the Samsung Health Monitor app on your compatible Galaxy phone

BATTERY BUILT FOR ENDURANCE: The Galaxy Watch3’s long-lasting battery can go for more than a day on a single charge, and you can always get a quick boost from your compatible Galaxy phone with Wireless Power Share

STRONGER INSIGHTS. NEXT-LEVEL FITNESS: Spend your time moving while Galaxy Watch3 tracks seven popular activities automatically. Get more out of each movement thanks to built-in run coaching

LEVEL UP YOUR DOWNTIME: Galaxy Watch3’s automatic sleep tracker offers insights on how to get a better night’s sleep. It also monitors your stress level and helps you recenter with breathing guides

SMART WATCH. SMART LIFE: Integrated Bixby voice functionality can read your texts, make a call or initiate coaching on command and on the go. Samsung Pay lets you leave home without a wallet. And a multilayered defense-grade security platform keeps all your data safe.

ANDROID/iOS COMPATIBLE: Pairs seamlessly with Android devices and select iOS devices

You can find the deal here at Amazon.