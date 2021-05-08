Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Watch3 now available for just $229

You can now get Samsung Galaxy Watch3 smartwatch for just $229 (was $399) from Amazon US, find the deal here.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch3 comes with a refined design with a rotating round bezel. It is built with premium materials like stainless steel and high-quality leather. Compared to the original Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch3 is 14% thinner, 8% smaller and 15% lighter — combined with a larger display.
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 features:
- STYLE YOU CAN COUNT ON: Galaxy Watch3 combines style—two sizes, two finishes, three colors and, 50,000 plus watch faces-with military-grade durability and water resistance
- LEAVE YOUR PHONE BEHND: Galaxy Watch3 gives you the freedom to call, text, stream music and get notifications via Bluetooth connectivity
- You can share the PDF report of your ECG recording with your health care provider using the Samsung Health Monitor app on your compatible Galaxy phone
- BATTERY BUILT FOR ENDURANCE: The Galaxy Watch3’s long-lasting battery can go for more than a day on a single charge, and you can always get a quick boost from your compatible Galaxy phone with Wireless Power Share
- STRONGER INSIGHTS. NEXT-LEVEL FITNESS: Spend your time moving while Galaxy Watch3 tracks seven popular activities automatically. Get more out of each movement thanks to built-in run coaching
- LEVEL UP YOUR DOWNTIME: Galaxy Watch3’s automatic sleep tracker offers insights on how to get a better night’s sleep. It also monitors your stress level and helps you recenter with breathing guides
- SMART WATCH. SMART LIFE: Integrated Bixby voice functionality can read your texts, make a call or initiate coaching on command and on the go. Samsung Pay lets you leave home without a wallet. And a multilayered defense-grade security platform keeps all your data safe.
- ANDROID/iOS COMPATIBLE: Pairs seamlessly with Android devices and select iOS devices
You can find the deal here at Amazon.
