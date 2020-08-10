Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet with up to 10 hours battery life available for $179

You can now get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10-inch tablet with 32GB storage for just $179. The 128GB version now costs only $249. This Samsung Galaxy Tab A tablet comes with an ultra-widescreen Full HD display, surround sound and a battery that lasts for up to 10 hours. You can also use the microSD slot on this Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet to add up to 512GB of storage space.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A features:

Minimal bezel; Maximum view; Watch, stream and browse on a 10.1 Inches; Full HD corner to corner Display; The lightweight premium metal design goes anywhere you go

Big sound for big entertainment; The perfect complement to a wide, immersive picture, Dolby Atoms Surround sound fills the room with cinematic clarity

Binge worthy Battery; Browse, watch Or shop for up to ten hours on a full charge; Keyboard Compatible

Room for everything; Never delete songs, photos or videos, thanks to ample built in memory; Plus expand your storage up to 512GB anytime with a Micro SD card

Find the deal here at BestBuy.