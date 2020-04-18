Deal Alert: Get $320 discount Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone

by Pradeep

 

You can now get up to $320 discount on the the new Galaxy S20 from Amazon US. Samsung Galaxy S20 device is now available for just $799 for all users. If you use Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card and Amazon Prime Store Card, you can get an additional 15% discount. After the cashback, this device will cost about $680.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Highlights:

  • Power of 5G: Get next-level power for everything you love to do with Samsung Galaxy 5G; Share more, game harder, experience more and never miss a beat
  • Single Take AI: Capture video and multiple types of im
  • Hi-Res Camera Zoom: Capture hi-res images as if you’re 3 feet away, from 100 feet away; Whether you want to zoom in close from afar or magnify details nearby, the new 30x Space Zoom gives you impressive power and clarity
  • Bright Night Mode: Capture crisp images and vibrant video in Bright Night mode and create high-quality content in low light – no flash needed
  • Super Fast Charging: Charge up quicker with Super Fast Charge so you can keep moving with more juice; Give your buds – or Galaxy buds – a boost of power with Wireless PowerShare right from Galaxy S20 5G
  • All-Day Battery: Galaxy S20 5G’s intelligent battery uses an algorithm to learn from how you live to optimize power and take you through a day or more of work and life without ever giving out on you
  • Massive Storage: Generous storage out of the box and expandable memory means you never have to delete what’s important to you; 

You can find the deal here on Amazon.

