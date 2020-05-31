Deal Alert: Save up to $300 on the new Samsung Galaxy S20 series smartphones

You can now get up to $300 discount on the the new Galaxy S20 series from Microsoft Store. With this deal, Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G device is available for just $899 while the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G device is available for just $749.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: The ultimate 5G powerhouse puts a pro-level studio in your pocket. It delivers super-speed processing and a complete pro kit of camera features—including the groundbreaking 100x Space Zoom and cutting-edge AI—in an immersive 6.9-inch Infinity-O display. You can order it here at Microsoft Store.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G: Make your world bigger with the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G fully decked out with a pro-grade camera system, 30x Space Zoom, super-fast charging, and cinematic 6.7-inch Infinity-O display. Superpower everything you create with pro-grade quad lenses and 30x Space Zoom. You can order it here at Microsoft Store.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: Create anywhere on the sleek, powerful Samsung Galaxy S20 5G with an expansive 6.2-inch Infinity-O display and radical new 30x Space Zoom. Its more camera, more power, and more fun, all in a slim, balanced form. You can order it here at Microsoft Store.

You can find the deal here at Microsoft Store.

