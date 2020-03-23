Deal Alert: You can now get Samsung Galaxy S20 series starting at just $799

You can now get a $200 discount on the the new Galaxy S20 series from Amazon US. With this deal, Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G device is available for just $999 while the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G device is available for just $799.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G: Make your world bigger with the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G fully decked out with a pro-grade camera system, 30x Space Zoom, super-fast charging, and cinematic 6.7-inch Infinity-O display. Superpower everything you create with pro-grade quad lenses and 30x Space Zoom. You can pre-order it here on Amazon for $999 (was $1199).

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: Create anywhere on the sleek, powerful Samsung Galaxy S20 5G with an expansive 6.2-inch Infinity-O display and radical new 30x Space Zoom. Its more camera, more power, and more fun, all in a slim, balanced form. You can pre-order it here on Amazon for $799 (was $999).

Microsoft Store is also selling the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus and the Galaxy S20 Ultra devices. You can find the links to order below, but please note that the discount offered at Amazon is not available at Microsoft Store.