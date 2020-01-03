Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB unlocked device now available for just $643

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Unlocked device with 265GB storage generally costs $949. You can now get this device for just $643, nearly $300 discount from its original price. Since it is an unlocked device, it is compatible with all leading networks including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint and other GSM, CDMA carriers around the world.

Galaxy Note10 highlights:

Cinematic Infinity Display: With nearly invisible bezels, the cinema-quality display elevates everything you watch.

Lightning-fast processor: The latest and greatest chip set on the market gives you blazingly quick processing that never keeps you waiting, so you can work, play, and share without slowing down.

Intelligent all-day battery: The Galaxy features an all-day battery that intelligently powers every scroll, click, call, tap, playlist, and season finale you can throw at it.

Super Fast Charge: Power up with Super Fast Charge and head out the door faster, with more juice.

Wireless PowerShare: Zap some extra power into your Galaxy Buds, or a friend's phone, just by placing them on the back of your Galaxy.

Loads of storage: Get the storage of a laptop in your pocket. The Galaxy comes with either 256GB or 512GB of storage and can expand to fit your needs as work and life happen.

Find the deal here on eBay.