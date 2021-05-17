Deal Alert: Razer Power Up Bundle now available for just $69

Razer Power Up Bundle which includes Cynosa Lite gaming keyboard, Viper Ambidextrous wired gaming mouse, and Kraken X Lite gaming headset is now available for just $69 (was $159).
About this bundle:
The Razer Cynosa Lite is our entry-level keyboard with gaming grade keys featuring a Razer Choma single zone lighting with full Synapse 3 features, and a spill resistant durable design. With 99.4% resolution accuracy, Razer™ Optical Mouse Switches, and an ultra-light design, the Razer Viper arms you with the precision and response you need to compete with absolute control. The ultra-light Razer Kraken X Lite is the essential gaming headset built with superior comfort, extended durability and crystal-clear sound.
Cynosa Lite Gaming Keyboard
- Soft cushioned gaming-grade keys
- Single zone Razer Chroma backlighting with 16.8 million customizable color options
- Razer Synapse 3 enabled
- 10 key rollover
- Spill-resistant durable design
- Fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording
- Gaming mode option
- 1000Hz Ultrapolling
Viper Gaming Mouse
- Razer optical mouse switches
- Onboard DPI storage
- Razer speedflex cable
- 5G optical design
- Eight programmable buttons
- Ambidextrous design
- Compatible with most Window and Mac computers
Kraken X Lite Gaming Headset
- Built-in adjustable cardioid noise-cancelling microphone
- 40mm driver
- Headset controls
- Ultra-lightweight frame
Find the deal here at Walmart.