Deal Alert: Razer Power Up Bundle now available for just $69

Razer Power Up Bundle

Razer Power Up Bundle which includes Cynosa Lite gaming keyboard, Viper Ambidextrous wired gaming mouse, and Kraken X Lite gaming headset is now available for just $69 (was $159).

About this bundle:

 The Razer Cynosa Lite is our entry-level keyboard with gaming grade keys featuring a Razer Choma single zone lighting with full Synapse 3 features, and a spill resistant durable design. With 99.4% resolution accuracy, Razer™ Optical Mouse Switches, and an ultra-light design, the Razer Viper arms you with the precision and response you need to compete with absolute control. The ultra-light Razer Kraken X Lite is the essential gaming headset built with superior comfort, extended durability and crystal-clear sound.

Cynosa Lite Gaming Keyboard

  • Soft cushioned gaming-grade keys
  • Single zone Razer Chroma backlighting with 16.8 million customizable color options
  • Razer Synapse 3 enabled
  • 10 key rollover
  • Spill-resistant durable design
  • Fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording
  • Gaming mode option
  • 1000Hz Ultrapolling

Viper Gaming Mouse

  • Razer optical mouse switches
  • Onboard DPI storage
  • Razer speedflex cable
  • 5G optical design
  • Eight programmable buttons
  • Ambidextrous design
  • Compatible with most Window and Mac computers

Kraken X Lite Gaming Headset

  • Built-in adjustable cardioid noise-cancelling microphone
  • 40mm driver
  • Headset controls
  • Ultra-lightweight frame

Find the deal here at Walmart.

