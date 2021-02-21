Deal Alert: Get a massive $500 discount on Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptop with Intel Core i7 processor and 144Hz display

If you are looking for a high-performance gaming laptop with an affordable price tag, check out this deal on Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptop at Amazon US. The Razer Blade 15 Base with 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics and 144Hz 15.6-inch full HD thin bezel display is now available for just $1100.

Razer Blade 15 Base highlights:

More power: The 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor provides the ultimate level of performance with up to 5.0 GHz max turbo and 6 cores.

Supercharger: The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics is a blazing-fast supercharger for today’s most popular games.

More frames: Incredible performance paired with the fast 144Hz 15. 6″ full HD thin bezel display helps edge out the win.

Thin and compact: The CNC aluminum unibody frame houses incredible performance in the most compact footprint possible, while remaining remarkably durable and just 0.78″ thin.

Ready to connect: Fully loaded with Wi-Fi 6, Gigabit Ethernet, Thunderbolt 3, USB type-A and type-C ports, and HDMI, for a desktop-class experience

Find the deal here at Amazon.