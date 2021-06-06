Amazon is offering a decent discount of $149 on the unlocked OnePlus 8T smartphone. The smartphone is now available at a price point of $600, down from its original price point of $749.

The discount, however, is available on the variant that comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You can read some of the key features of the smartphone below.

Here is a list of some of the key features of the OnePlus 8T

15 Minutes for a Full Day’s Power – Eliminate charging anxiety with Warp Charge 65. All it takes is a short charge to get you ready for your day.

120Hz Fluid Display – Experience a 6.55” ultra-smooth display, with stunning color accuracy. The OnePlus 8T display refreshes twice as fast as standard displays, making everyday use on the smartphone feel much smoother.

48 MP Quad Camera – Shoot brilliant photos and videos with the 48 MP main camera, a sweeping 16 MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, a 5 MP Macro Lens for portrait mode, and an all-new Monochrome Lens.

5G Powerhouse Performance – Play the most graphically intensive games and use demanding productivity apps with ease, thanks to the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

256GB Storage + 12GB RAM – Store more of your favorite apps, games, and media with an expansive 256GB storage. Open apps quickly and smoothly with 12GB of RAM.

You can find the deal here at Amazon.