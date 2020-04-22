OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 8 series but if you’re not comfortable dropping $1,000 on the new OnePlus devices then you’re in luck. The company has dropped the prices of the OnePlus 7T Pro in India after the launch of the OnePlus 8 series.

While the phone is not new, it still comes with good specs and a decent camera. The device has received a 6,000 INR discount and is available on OnePlus Store for 47,999 INR. For a sub 50,000 smartphone, you will get a Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6.67-inch QHD+ curved display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB Storage. Unfortunately, the McLaren edition OnePlus 7T Pro is still selling for 58,999 INR making it more expensive than the new OnePlus 8 series.

If you’re looking for the cheaper option then OnePlus 7T is available on the OnePlus Store for 34,999. The phone offers the same specs but has a notch on the top instead of a pop-up camera. If you’re interested in checking out the offer then you can do so by heading to the OnePlus Store. The OnePlus 7T Pro will cost you 47,999 while the OnePlus 7T will cost you 34,999 for the same specs minus the curved display and the pop-up camera. Do note that, you might not be able to get the device right away as India is under complete lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.