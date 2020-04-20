Deal Alert: Netgear AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 router is now available for just $99

There’s a good chance your home WiFi is outdated because of old router. In addition to laptops and smartphones, we now have gaming consoles, tablets, 4K TVs, thermostats, and other smart devices connected to the router for internet access. So, you need a better router to have a great experience. Unless you have a huge home (more than 2000 square feet) with big obstacles, a single good router is enough than a mesh system involving multiple routers and extenders. WiFi 6 is the latest WiFi technology that will deliver up to 4X more device capacity than you do with current WiFi 5.

Amazon is now offering a $50 discount on the entry-level Netgear RAX15 AX1800 WiFi 6 router. After discount, you can grab it for just $99.99. This router is designed with a quad-core processor, 2 amplified antennas, Beamforming+, OFDMA, Alexa Voice Controls, and more. It supports up to 1.8Gbps for smooth HD streaming, improved gaming and uninterrupted Zoom video calls. Find the deal here at Amazon. For $163, you can get NETGEAR WiFi 6 RAX40 AX3000 router. This one supports up to 3Gbps network speed. You can find the deal here.

If you are looking for a mesh networking solution, check out Google Nest Wifi Router 2 Pack from Amazon. For $229, it delivers great WiFi network to blanket your whole home.