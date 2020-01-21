Microsoft’s Surface Pro X is arguably the best looking 2-in-1 Surface you can buy right now. Apart from its good looks, it’s incredibly portable. It’s also the first Surface to have an ARM-based custom SQ1 chipset inside it and while that might be a letdown to some users, Pro X is a great computer for casual users, which means it’s great for most of the users.

But what is more important is its price point. Microsoft’s Surface Pro X is now available at a discounted price both on Amazon and Microsoft Store. To be more specific, you can now save as much as $200 on the Surface Pro X.

After the discount, the 8GB/128GB Surface Pro X will cost you $899, while the 8GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB Surface Pro X will cost you $1,099 and $1,599 respectively.

Despite being the thinnest Surface, it offers great performance and visual experience through it’s virtually edge-to-edge 13” touchscreen. You can make Surface Pro X a full laptop with Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard and Slim Pen. And most importantly, the slim pen comes bundled with the Surface Pro X, so you don’t have to pay extra to use the pen on your Pro X.

Find the Surface Pro X deal here on Amazon. You can buy the Surface Pro X here from Microsoft Store.