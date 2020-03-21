Deal Alert: You can now get a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with a Signature Type Cover for just $599

If you are looking for an affordable 2-in-1 device for basic everyday usage, check out this new deal on Surface Pro 7 from Microsoft Store. You can now get a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Intel Core i3, 4GB, 128GB and a Surface Pro Signature Type Cover for just $599 (was $909). Instead of buying a Surface Go with similar spec for $499, I would recommend buying this Surface Pro 7 bundle by spending $100 more.

Surface Pro 7 highlights:

Next-gen, best-in-class laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work, and play more naturally

Faster than Surface Pro 6, with a 10th Gen Intel Core Processor – redefining what’s possible in a thin and light computer.

Wireless : Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax compatible. Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology

More ways to connect, with both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging

Standout design that won’t weigh you down — ultra-slim and light Surface Pro 7 starts at just 1.70 pounds

All-day battery life upto 10.5 hours, plus the ability to go from empty to full faster — about 80% in just over an hour

Find the deal here at Microsoft Store.