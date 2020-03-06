You can now get Surface Laptop 3 with Intel Core i5-1035G7 processor, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256 GB SSD and Intel Iris Plus Graphics for just $979 (was $1299). Thanks to 10th gen Intel processors, Surface Laptop 3 comes with improved performance when compared to Surface Laptop 2.
Highlights of Surface Laptop 3:
- Opens effortlessly with one hand and the invisible hinge – and, get back to work faster with Instant On.
- Up to 11.5 hours plus standby that extends your battery when you’re away, and Fast Charging — up to 80% in about an hour.
- With industry-leading typing comfort and a larger glass trackpad for efficient navigation.
- With both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and accessory charging.
- The interactive touchscreen is optimized with strengthened glass for worry-free daily use.
- Be heard loud and clear whether in conference calls or using voice dictation in Office apps with enhanced dual far-field Studio Mics.
