Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD available for $699

You can now get Surface Laptop 3 with Intel Core i5-1035G7 processor, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB SSD and Intel Iris Plus Graphics for just $699 (was $999). Thanks to 10th gen Intel processors, Surface Laptop 3 comes with improved performance when compared to Surface Laptop 2.

Highlights of Surface Laptop 3:

  • Opens effortlessly with one hand and the invisible hinge – and, get back to work faster with Instant On.
  • Up to 11.5 hours plus standby that extends your battery when you’re away, and Fast Charging — up to 80% in about an hour.
  • With industry-leading typing comfort and a larger glass trackpad for efficient navigation.
  • With both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and accessory charging.
  • The interactive touchscreen is optimized with strengthened glass for worry-free daily use.
  • Be heard loud and clear whether in conference calls or using voice dictation in Office apps with enhanced dual far-field Studio Mics.

Find the deal here at Microcenter.

