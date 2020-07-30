Deal Alert: Microsoft Pro IntelliMouse now available for just $39

The Microsoft Pro IntelliMouse is a high-performance work and gaming-ready mouse with speed, responsiveness, precision, and durability. It comes with customizable buttons, and the PixArt tracking sensor that supports up to 400” (10,160 mm) per second. You can adjust the DPI based on your preference. This mouse is now available for just $39.23 (was $59.99) from Microsoft Store.

Microsoft Pro IntelliMouse features:

Complete demanding tasks with two customizable thumb buttons and a middle click. Plug in the fast, wired USB connector without waiting for Bluetooth to pair or searching for a dongle. Work and gaming-ready : With an upgraded PixArt tracking sensor, responsive buttons, and distinctive details. Adjust the DPI for FPS and RPG gaming alike, or set a temporary DPI for quick access in specific scenarios.

Improved top key actuation lifecycle for intense, repeated use — plus improved skirt abrasion performance for ultra-smooth, low-friction response Ergonomic design: Built for hours of work and gaming comfort, plus an upgraded braided cable for tangle-free performance, and side key texture for improved tactility.

The Microsoft Pro IntelliMouse is available in Dark Shadow and Light Shadow. You can buy the Microsoft Pro IntelliMouse from Microsoft Store.