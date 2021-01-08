Deal Alert: Logitech MX Master 2S mouse now available for $49.99

Logitech MX Master 2S

Logitech’s 2017 flagship mouse MX Master 2S is now available for just $49 with coupon code MXMASTER50 from Lenovo US. With advanced features and a stunning design, MX Master 2S offers a great comfort, control, precision and customization.

Logitech MX Master 2S features:

  • Cross computer control: Game changing capacity to navigate seamlessly on 3 computers, and copy paste text, images, and files from 1 to the other using Logitech flow
  • Dual connectivity: Use with upto 3 Windows or Mac computers via included Unifying receiver or Bluetooth Smart wireless technology
  • Advanced ergonomic design: Perfectly sculpted, hand crafted shape supports your hand and wrist in a comfortable, natural position
  • Auto shift scrolling: Speed adaptive scroll wheel auto shifts on the fly from click to click to hyper fast scrolling; Wireless operating distance: 10 m
  • Battery: rechargeable Li-Po (500 mAh) battery. Rechargable battery: Upto 70 days of power on a single charge; Number of buttons: 7

You can find the deal here at Logitech MX Master 2S.

