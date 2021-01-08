Deal Alert: Logitech MX Master 2S mouse now available for $49.99

Deals

Deal Alert: Surface Pro 7 is $320 cheaper today Microsoft’s newest Surface Pro, the Surface Pro 7 is not only versatile and light but also comes with full Windows 10 and that means you can do pretty much everything with it. It’s also ...

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 with LTE now only for just $249.99 You can now get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm smartwatch with LTE for just $249.99, $150 less than the usual $399 retail price. The device has been superseded by the chunkier Samsung...

Deal Alert: Surface Dock 2 is $90 cheaper today Lack of ports is one of the downsides of the thin and lightweight laptops and the same holds true for Microsoft’s Surface devices. Nevertheless, the lack of ports in Surface devices is...

Deal Alert: Massive savings of $746 on Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i7 Amazon is now offering a huge $732 discount on Surface Pro 6. The discount is applicable to the Surface Pro 6 that packs the i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. The Pro 6 is a nice an...

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 a full $100 off, only $379 Samsung has started their New Year’s sale with deep discounts on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. The best alternatives to the Apple Watch, the newest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is $100.99 ...

Deal Alert: Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Portable Bluetooth speaker is discounted at... If you’re someone who’s on the lookout for a small, portable, waterproof Bluetooth speaker that has an excellent sound quality and offers great battery life, look no further than...

Deal Alert: Surface Book 3 is now selling at a discounted price Back in May, Microsoft announced the new Surface Book 3, the most powerful device in the Surface lineup. While Book 3 might not be the best in terms of raw power, its uniqueness, and the fa...

Deal Alert: Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription with $40 Amazon Gift Card... As part of its Deal of the Day promotion, Amazon is now offering a great deal on Microsoft 365 Family subscription. You can now get a $40 Amazon.com gift card for free when you purchase a Mi...

Deal Alert: Save $746 on Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i7 Amazon is now offering a huge $746 discount on Surface Pro 6. The discount is applicable to the Surface Pro 6 that packs the i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. The Pro 6 is a nice an...