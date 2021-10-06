Deal Alert: Lenovo Yoga 6 with AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD available for $759

by Pradeep

 

Lenovo Yoga 6

If you are looking for a mid-range laptop with great specs, check out this Lenovo Yoga 6 deal at Lenovo.com. For $799, you can get the Lenovo Yoga 6 with AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. It also features a 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, touch display with 300 nits brightness.

Another highlight is that this Yoga 6 2-in-1 features a fabric-wrapped cover in unique Abyss Blue. Treated with a stain-resistant finish, this device features subtly rounded edges designed to feel comfortable in your hands. You can also enjoy immersive audio with Dolby Atmos-optimized stereo speakers.

Ports available:

  • USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (DisplayPort)
  • USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (always on)
  • Power on / off button
  • USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (power delivery)
  • USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
  • Headphone / mic combo

Find the deal here at Lenovo.com.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments