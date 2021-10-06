Deal Alert: Lenovo Yoga 6 with AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD available for $759

If you are looking for a mid-range laptop with great specs, check out this Lenovo Yoga 6 deal at Lenovo.com. For $799, you can get the Lenovo Yoga 6 with AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. It also features a 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, touch display with 300 nits brightness.
Another highlight is that this Yoga 6 2-in-1 features a fabric-wrapped cover in unique Abyss Blue. Treated with a stain-resistant finish, this device features subtly rounded edges designed to feel comfortable in your hands. You can also enjoy immersive audio with Dolby Atmos-optimized stereo speakers.
Ports available:
- USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (DisplayPort)
- USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (always on)
- Power on / off button
- USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (power delivery)
- USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
- Headphone / mic combo
Find the deal here at Lenovo.com.
