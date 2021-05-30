Deal Alert: Lenovo ThinkBook 13S with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD now available for just $804

Lenovo is now offering a great discount on ThinkBook 13S Gen 2 in the US. You can now get ThinkBook 13S Gen 2 with 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for just $804.99 with THINKMEM21 eCoupon. This ThinkBook 13S also comes with a 13.3-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS display with anti-glare, Dolby Vision, and 300 nits brightness for great viewing experience.

Sleeker and lighter than the previous generation, the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 laptop powered by Intel, boasts an amazingly thin 14.9mm / .58” profile and weighs in at only 1.26kg / 2.78lbs. It’s ideal for on-the-go professionals and sure to turn heads with its dual-tone Mineral Gray top cover.

