Deal Alert: Lenovo ThinkBook 13S with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD now available for just $804

by Pradeep

 

Lenovo ThinkBook 13S Gen 2

Lenovo is now offering a great discount on ThinkBook 13S Gen 2 in the US. You can now get ThinkBook 13S Gen 2 with 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for just $804.99 with THINKMEM21 eCoupon. This ThinkBook 13S also comes with a 13.3-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS display with anti-glare, Dolby Vision, and 300 nits brightness for great viewing experience.

Sleeker and lighter than the previous generation, the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 laptop powered by Intel, boasts an amazingly thin 14.9mm / .58” profile and weighs in at only 1.26kg / 2.78lbs. It’s ideal for on-the-go professionals and sure to turn heads with its dual-tone Mineral Gray top cover.

Find the deal here at Lenovo.com.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments