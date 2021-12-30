Deal Alert: Lenovo ThinkBook 13s with Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD available for just $649

If you are looking for an affordable mid-range laptop that will deliver great performance during your everyday tasks, check out this new deal from Lenovo US. You can now get Lenovo ThinkBook 13s with 11th gen Intel Core i5 quad-core processor, 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD for just $649.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 comes with a WQXGA resolution display that supports Dolby Vision and 100% sRGB color gamut coverage. The ultra-thin bezels provide an increased screen-to-body ratio from 78% to 90%. Also, you can control the receiving pattern of your microphone from unidirectional with noise-cancelling to 360-degree omnidirectional. With a Thunderbolt 4 port, you get speedy 40Gbs data transfer rates for the accessories.

Sleeker and lighter than the previous generation, the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 laptop powered by Intel, boasts an amazingly thin 14.9mm / .58” profile and weighs in at only 1.26kg / 2.78lbs. It’s ideal for on-the-go professionals and sure to turn heads with its dual-tone Mineral Gray top cover.

Find the deal here at Lenovo.com.