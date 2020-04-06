Deal Alert: Lenovo IdeaPad laptop with 10th gen Intel Core i5, 512GB SSD and Office 2019 available for $649

If you are looking for a solid mid-range laptop that offers great value for your money, check out this new deal on Lenovo IdeaPad S340 laptop. The Lenovo 15.6″ IdeaPad S340 Laptop Kit from B&H includes the following:

10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 quad-code processor

12GB of 2400 MHz DDR4 RAM

512GB M.2 NVMe solid-state drive

Full HD 15.6″ display

Multiple USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, as well as 4-in-1 SD media card reader

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 license

This kit also comes with Lenovo PremiumCare that offers onsite warranty repairs, hardware and software support, an annual PC health check, and more. The Lenovo 15.6″ IdeaPad S340 Laptop Kit with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 generally costs $949, but it is now available for just $649 ($300 discount). Find the deal here at B&H.