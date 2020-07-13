Deal Alert: Lenovo IdeaPad laptop with 10th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD available for $649

If you are looking for a decent mid-range laptop that offers great value for your money, check out this new deal on Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop powered by 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD is now available for just $649 from Staples.
Features of IdeaPad 5 laptop:
- 1.3GHz Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core processor with up to 3.9GHz speed and 8MB cache memory
- 512GB SSD keeps your running programs active while your computer resumes from suspension in seconds
- Windows 10 Home gives you the familiar feel of Windows with enhanced capabilities
- 16GB memory to run multiple programs
- DDR4 RAM: with its higher bandwidth, everything from multitasking to playing games gets a performance boost
- Features Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution for unbelievable pixel-by-pixel image performance
- 15.6″ display offers 40% more viewable area than a 13.3″ screen, so you have more room to spread out your work and more space to enjoy your movie
- Intel Iris Plus Graphics provides everyday image quality for Internet usage, basic photo editing, and casual gaming
- Backlit keyboard lets you play day or night
- Improved 802.11ax 2 x 2 Wi-Fi antenna delivers a stronger, more reliable Internet connection than before
- 57Wh lithium-ion battery with a run time of up to 11 hours
The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop generally costs $799, but it is now available for just $649 ($149 discount). Find the deal here at Staples.
