Deal Alert: Lenovo IdeaPad laptop with 10th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD available for $649

If you are looking for a decent mid-range laptop that offers great value for your money, check out this new deal on Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop powered by 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD is now available for just $649 from Staples.

Features of IdeaPad 5 laptop:

1.3GHz Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core processor with up to 3.9GHz speed and 8MB cache memory

512GB SSD keeps your running programs active while your computer resumes from suspension in seconds

Windows 10 Home gives you the familiar feel of Windows with enhanced capabilities

16GB memory to run multiple programs

DDR4 RAM: with its higher bandwidth, everything from multitasking to playing games gets a performance boost

Features Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution for unbelievable pixel-by-pixel image performance

15.6″ display offers 40% more viewable area than a 13.3″ screen, so you have more room to spread out your work and more space to enjoy your movie

Intel Iris Plus Graphics provides everyday image quality for Internet usage, basic photo editing, and casual gaming

Backlit keyboard lets you play day or night

Improved 802.11ax 2 x 2 Wi-Fi antenna delivers a stronger, more reliable Internet connection than before

57Wh lithium-ion battery with a run time of up to 11 hours

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop generally costs $799, but it is now available for just $649 ($149 discount). Find the deal here at Staples.