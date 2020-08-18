Deal Alert: Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Laptop with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD available for $899

If you are looking for an affordable laptop with great specs, check out this new deal on Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 laptop. You can now get the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 laptop with Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for just $899.
IdeaPad Slim 7 features:
- 14″ LCD with IPS technology presents a bright, clear picture. FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution yields a high level of image detail, and LED backlighting provides a thinner, more energy-efficient screen.
- Powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i7 for the speed you need.
- Includes 16GB of memory and 512GB solid state drive.
- Features Wireless-AX (802.11ax) for high-performance, cable-free networking. Share files in the Cloud, surf the Web and exchange e-mail.
- Features 2 USB 3.2 ports and 2 USB Type-C ports (1 Thunderbolt, 1 USB 3.0). USB 3.0 is up to 10 times faster than USB 2.0, yet fully compatible with USB 2.0.
- 720p IR webcam with dual array microphones let you keep in touch via video chat.
- Dolby Atmos speaker system produces crisp, clear sound for your media.
- Fingerprint reader enables secure accessibility.
- Stays powered for up to 14 hours on a single charge.
Find the deal here at Office Depot.
