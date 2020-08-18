Deal Alert: Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Laptop with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD available for $899

If you are looking for an affordable laptop with great specs, check out this new deal on Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 laptop. You can now get the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 laptop with Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for just $899.

IdeaPad Slim 7 features:

14″ LCD with IPS technology presents a bright, clear picture. FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution yields a high level of image detail, and LED backlighting provides a thinner, more energy-efficient screen.

Powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i7 for the speed you need.

Includes 16GB of memory and 512GB solid state drive.

Features Wireless-AX (802.11ax) for high-performance, cable-free networking. Share files in the Cloud, surf the Web and exchange e-mail.

Features 2 USB 3.2 ports and 2 USB Type-C ports (1 Thunderbolt, 1 USB 3.0). USB 3.0 is up to 10 times faster than USB 2.0, yet fully compatible with USB 2.0.

720p IR webcam with dual array microphones let you keep in touch via video chat.

Dolby Atmos speaker system produces crisp, clear sound for your media.

Fingerprint reader enables secure accessibility.

Stays powered for up to 14 hours on a single charge.

Find the deal here at Office Depot.