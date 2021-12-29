If you’re on the lookout for a budget laptop, you have a variety of options to choose from. And it’s always difficult to choose the ‘one’ among plenty of great options. While the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14-inch laptop might not fit everyone who’s looking for a budget laptop, it’s definitely one of the best that you can buy right now.

What’s even more exciting is that you can get some decent discount on the purchase of the IdeaPad 3 laptop. So you’re getting a chance to save as much as $130 on the laptop. The laptop is now available at a price point of $479.99, down from its usual price point of $609.99. You check out some of the specifications of the laptop below.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 features

Powerhouse performance from AMD Ryzen 5 5500U mobile processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and AMD Radeon 7 Graphics

The IdeaPad 3 14-inch laptop has 4-side narrow bezels that let you see more of the FHD (1920 x 1080) screen for wider viewing angles and less clutter

Quieter and cooler with intelligent thermals, plus you can calibrate performance with Q-control, with 3 modes to match your performance needs

Protect your webcam lens and guarantee your privacy with the built-in privacy shutter

WiFi 6 (2×2 802.11 ax) and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, plus USB, USB-C, and HDMI ports

You can buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 laptop at a discounted price here from Amazon.