Deal Alert: Get $200 discount on the latest HP Spectre Folio laptop

You can now get a $200 discount on the attractive HP Spectre Folio laptop in the US. Dressed in leather, the high-end laptop can be a tablet, laptop or turn into a presentation tent mode, held in place by an array of magnets.

This laptop is available in Cognac Brown & Bordeaux Burgundy and features an 18 hours of battery life, has a 13.3 inch screen, an HD, Full HD or 4K display, Intel’s 10th gen Core i7 processor, two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, 3.5 mm headphone jack and front-facing quad Bang and Olufsen speakers.

It also comes with a clicky keyboard that is backlit, and a front-facing Windows Hello camera. It supports the same stylus as the Spectre x360 with 4096 pressure levels and tilt support.

The HP Spectre Folio device features a nano-SIM slot and built-in digital SIM, making it an Always Connected PC, but without the ARM baggage. The laptop clocks in at 3.24 lbs of weight.

You can find the HP Spectre Folio deal here at HP.com.