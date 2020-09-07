Deal Alert: HP laptop with 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 1080p display available for $499

If you are looking for an entry-level laptop that offers decent performance, check out this new deal from Costco. You can get a 14-inch HP laptop with 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, Full HD display, 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD for just $499. Find the details below.
Tech specs:
Processor & Memory:
- 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1035G1 Processor at 1.0GHz
- 12GB DDR4 2666 SDRAM
Drives:
- 256GB PCle NVMe M.2 Solid State Drive
Operating System:
- Microsoft Windows 10 Home (64-bit)
Communications:
- 802.11 Wireless-AC WLAN (1×1) + Bluetooth® 4.2
- HP TrueVision HD Webcam + Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphones
Graphics & Video:
- 14″ IPS Anti-Glare WLED-backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) Display
- Integrated Intel® UHD Graphics
Audio:
- HP HD Audio with Stereo Speakers
Keyboard:
- Full-size Island-style Backlit Keyboard
- HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support
Ports:
- 1x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C
- 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A
- 1x HDMI 1.4b
- 1x AC Smart Pin
- 1x Combination Headphone/Microphone Jack
- 1x Multi-format SD Media Card Reader
Power Supply:
- 3-Cell 41WHr Lithium-Ion Battery
Additional Information:
- Dimensions: 12.76″ x 8.86″ x 0.71″
- Approximate Weight: 3.24 lbs
Source: Costco
