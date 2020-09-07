Deal Alert: HP laptop with 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 1080p display available for $499

HP laptop

If you are looking for an entry-level laptop that offers decent performance, check out this new deal from Costco. You can get a 14-inch HP laptop with 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, Full HD display, 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD for just $499. Find the details below.

Tech specs:

Processor & Memory:

    • 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1035G1 Processor at 1.0GHz
    • 12GB DDR4 2666 SDRAM

Drives:

    • 256GB PCle NVMe M.2 Solid State Drive

Operating System:

    • Microsoft Windows 10 Home (64-bit)

Communications:

    • 802.11 Wireless-AC WLAN (1×1) + Bluetooth® 4.2
    • HP TrueVision HD Webcam + Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphones

Graphics & Video:

    • 14″ IPS Anti-Glare WLED-backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) Display
    • Integrated Intel® UHD Graphics

Audio:

    • HP HD Audio with Stereo Speakers

Keyboard:

    • Full-size Island-style Backlit Keyboard
    • HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support

Ports:

    • 1x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C
    • 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A
    • 1x HDMI 1.4b
    • 1x AC Smart Pin
    • 1x Combination Headphone/Microphone Jack
    • 1x Multi-format SD Media Card Reader

Power Supply:

    • 3-Cell 41WHr Lithium-Ion Battery

Additional Information:

  • Dimensions: 12.76″ x 8.86″ x 0.71″
  • Approximate Weight: 3.24 lbs

Source: Costco

