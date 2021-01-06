Deal Alert: HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD available for $980

HP is now selling the latest HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 device with 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for $1029. With coupon code WINTRSAV5, you can get it for just $980. The 360-degree hinge adapts so you can use touch and pen input at the same time.

Tech specs of HP ENVY x360:

Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7 (2.8 GHz base frequency, up to 4.7 GHz with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology, 12 MB L3 cache, 4 cores)

Integrated: Intel® Iris® X? Graphics

13.3-inch diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, BrightView, Corning® Gorilla® Glass NBT™, 1000 nits, 72% NTSC, HP Sure View integrated privacy screen

16 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (onboard)

512 GB Intel® PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD

32 GB Intel® Optane™ memory

Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2×2) and Bluetooth® 5 combo (Supporting Gigabit file transfer speeds)

HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with camera shutter and integrated dual array digital microphones

Audio by Bang & Olufsen; Dual speakers

Find the deal here at HP.com.