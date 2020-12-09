Deal Alert: Get the Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 bundle and save $149.99

by Surur

 

If you are still filling out your Christmas shopping list Amazon has a great deal for you.

The company is offering a Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5 bundle, which would normally separately cost $319.98, for only $169.99, a whole $149.99 saving.

The combination is, of course, an easy to install intercom system, but separately offer a great security system and smart speaker/ digital assistant.

Amazon is also offering more bundles with different flavours of the hardware.

Check them out at Amazon here.

