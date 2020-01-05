Deal Alert: Get 64% off the #1 best-selling gaming mouse in the US

Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse is the No.1 best-selling gaming mouse in the US according to The NPD Group. You can now get a massive 64% discount on this mouse. After discount, Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse is now available for just $24.99 from Amazon US. The Razer DeathAdder Elite mouse features advanced optical sensor, mechanical mouse switches and great ergonomics. You can personalize the mouse with programmable buttons and through 16.8 million colors with Razer Synapse.

Product features:

High-Precision 16, 000 DPI Optical Sensor: Offers on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment through dedicated DPI buttons (reprogrammable) for gaming and creative work

Immersive, Customizable Chroma RGB Lighting: Includes 16. 8 million colors w/ included preset profiles; syncs with gameplay and Razer Chroma-enabled peripherals and Philips Hue products

7 Programmable Buttons: Allows for button remapping and assignment of complex macro functions through Razer Synapse

Ridged, Rubberized Scroll Wheel for Maximum Accuracy: Small, tactile bumps increases grip and allows for more controlled scrolling in high-stakes gaming situations

Durable Mechanical Switches: Supports up to 50 million clicks, backed by a 2 year

Find the deal here on Amazon.